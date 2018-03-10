Flyers' Robert Hagg: Out two weeks
Hagg will be sidelined two weeks with a lower-body injury, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
The Flyers' schedule is packed with seven games within the next two weeks, so Hagg could be headed for injured reserve in short order. The Swede thrives in a shutdown role -- he's compiled 232 hits to complement 99 blocked shots through 68 games this season, but he has just eight points this season to severely limit his appeal in the fantasy spectrum.
