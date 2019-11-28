Flyers' Robert Hagg: Playing regularly again
Hagg has one assist with five shots on net in the last five games since returning to the lineup on Nov. 16.
The 24-year-old defenseman spent some time in the press box as a healthy scratch at the beginning of November, but he's played in five of Philadelphia's last six games. Hagg has no goals and two assists in 15 games this season, but his real value is in the hits and blocks categories. Unfortunately, he hasn't really gotten going in that area in large part because he's been in and out of the lineup. Hagg has 40 hits and 26 blocks in 15 games.
