Flyers' Robert Hagg: Playing smarter
Hagg has two goals and six points with a plus-9 rating and six PIM in the last 13 games.
The veteran is averaging almost 2.5 hits per game during that stretch as well, but he's developed into more of a complete fantasy asset as opposed to just a hits specialist. He's taken fewer penalties and has been a lot more reliable defensively, leading to a superior plus/minus. He probably won't reach 20 points like last season, but Hagg is averaging more points per game. He has three goals and 13 points with a plus-15 rating and 25 PIM in 45 games this season.
