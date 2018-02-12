Hagg missed the scoresheet for the 16th consecutive game during Sunday's 4-1 win over Vegas.

The rookie continues to struggle. Hagg is being deployed in a defense-first role with 59.4 percent of his five-on-five shifts beginning in his own zone and an average of 1:53 of penalty-kill time per game. With just six points through 56 games, his 194 hits are his only notable fantasy attribute. From a real-world perspective, it's hard to imagine him developing into an offensive contributor anytime soon considering his 44.9 Corsi For percentage.