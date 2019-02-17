Flyers' Robert Hagg: Posts four blocks in win
Hagg recorded four blocks, one hit and a shot on goal in a 6-5 overtime victory against the Red Wings on Saturday.
While his early season scoring spree has gone dry, Hagg has been providing consistently in the hits and blocks categories. The 24-year-old only has two assists with no goals in the last 22 games, but during the same stretch, he has posted 63 hits and 53 blocks. Hagg has four goals and 14 points with 180 hits and 113 blocks in 58 games this season.
