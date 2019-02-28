Hagg posted an assist, three blocks and two hits against the Sabres on Tuesday.

It was Hagg's first point in the last eight games, which has pretty much been his pace since Dec. 29. Hagg has three points -- all assists -- in the last 27 contests. With four goals and 15 points in 63 games, owners aren't employing Hagg for his offense but for his 196 hits and 123 blocks this season.