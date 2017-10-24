Hagg skated with Ivan Provorov on the top pairing during Monday's practice, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While Hagg has just a single assist through eight games, he has posted respectable peripheral numbers with nine shots, six PIM, 22 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. Obviously, there still aren't many fantasy settings where he's a viable asset, but his increased role could change that. It's worth keeping tabs on Hagg over the coming weeks.