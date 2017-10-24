Flyers' Robert Hagg: Promoted to top pairing
Hagg skated with Ivan Provorov on the top pairing during Monday's practice, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While Hagg has just a single assist through eight games, he has posted respectable peripheral numbers with nine shots, six PIM, 22 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. Obviously, there still aren't many fantasy settings where he's a viable asset, but his increased role could change that. It's worth keeping tabs on Hagg over the coming weeks.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...