Hagg has just two assists and 31 shots through 22 games this season.

The 22-year-old defenseman plays a safe and simple game, which has enabled him to climb the depth chart and pair with Ivan Provorov on the top pairing. However, it hasn't translated into significant fantasy value. Additionally, while Hagg owns a solid plus-10 rating, he's also sporting a discouraging 45.2 Corsi For percentage. It's difficult to consider the rookie a viable fantasy asset until he shows more signs of offensive potential.