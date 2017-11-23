Flyers' Robert Hagg: Rarely marking scoresheet
Hagg has just two assists and 31 shots through 22 games this season.
The 22-year-old defenseman plays a safe and simple game, which has enabled him to climb the depth chart and pair with Ivan Provorov on the top pairing. However, it hasn't translated into significant fantasy value. Additionally, while Hagg owns a solid plus-10 rating, he's also sporting a discouraging 45.2 Corsi For percentage. It's difficult to consider the rookie a viable fantasy asset until he shows more signs of offensive potential.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...