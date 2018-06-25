Flyers' Robert Hagg: Receives qualifying offer
Hagg given a qualifying offer by the Flyers on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Given Hagg logged 70 games for Philadelphia last season, it was likely a foregone conclusion that the organization wouldn't want to lose him in free agency. The defender notched nine points, 89 shots and a plus-5 rating as a rookie. Not exactly an offensive force, the Swede could still add some decent value in formats that reward hits (238) and blocks (100).
