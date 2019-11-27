Hagg picked up an assist with two shots on goal in a 2-1 victory against the Canucks on Monday.

The helper was just Hagg's second point of the season. Owners usually count on the 24-year-old for physical play and not scoring, but this season, he only has 38 hits and 24 blocks in 14 contests. Sitting some games has been part of the issue, but even on a per game average basis, those hits and blocks are significantly behind the pace he set last season of 258 hits and 158 blocks in 82 games.