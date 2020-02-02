Flyers' Robert Hagg: Records an assist
Hagg posted an assist with two hits in a 6-3 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday.
The 24-year-old went pointless in the four games prior to the All-Star break, yet he still has a goal with four assists and a plus-7 rating in the past nine contests. That's a lot of offense for Hagg, who also has seven PIM during that stretch. He has one goal and eight points with a plus-6 rating and 19 PIM in 32 games this season.
