Flyers' Robert Hagg: Records three shots
Hagg posted three shots on net, three hits and two blocks in a 3-1 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old only had two assists in the last six games, but as he usually does, he's been racking up hits and blocks. Hagg has 18 hits and 14 blocks during that stretch. Tuesday was also Hagg's first performance with three shots on net since Dec. 18. He has four goals and 18 points with 223 hits and 142 blocks in 73 games this season.
