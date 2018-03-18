Hagg (lower body) will return on Sunday against Washington, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Hagg missed just four games since Mar. 10 after it was expected he'd be out for around two weeks. The 23-year-old Swede has just three goals and eight points in 68 games during his rookie campaign. His return shouldn't have much fantasy impact.

