Flyers' Robert Hagg: Rising hit numbers
Hagg has one assist with an even rating, 16 hits and five blocks in the last five games.
The 24-year-old has been very disappointing on the scoring front this season, but that's not why owners insert Hagg into the lineup. His real value is in hits and blocks, and in the last 10 games, Hagg is averaging 3.1 hits and 1.4 blocks per game. Before this success, though, Hagg wasn't regularly playing, so his overall numbers for the season are down compared to 2018-19. Hagg has zero goals and three points with 10 PIM, 63 hits and 35 blocks in 20 games this season.
