Flyers' Robert Hagg: Sets new career bests
Hagg has set new career highs with five goals, 20 points, 61 PIM, 251 hits and 151 blocks in 79 games this season.
The 79 games played is also a career high. Hagg needs four more shots on net to set a new high-water mark in that category too. Owners in deep leagues with all those categories should keep Hagg in mind as a late-round target for next season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...