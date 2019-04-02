Hagg has set new career highs with five goals, 20 points, 61 PIM, 251 hits and 151 blocks in 79 games this season.

The 79 games played is also a career high. Hagg needs four more shots on net to set a new high-water mark in that category too. Owners in deep leagues with all those categories should keep Hagg in mind as a late-round target for next season.