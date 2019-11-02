Flyers' Robert Hagg: Sits in press box
Hagg sat as a healthy scratch in Friday's 4-3 shootout victory against the Devils.
The 24-year-old hasn't scored a goal this season and hasn't produced a point since the first game of October. Largely for that reason, Hagg has been a healthy scratch twice in the last three contests. He is an asset in the hits and blocks categories, but his playing time now seems to be seriously in jeopardy.
