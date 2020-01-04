Flyers' Robert Hagg: Still searching for first goal
Hagg has zero goals and three assists with a minus-1 rating, 12 PIM and 69 hits in 23 games this season.
While he's not far behind his hits per game average this season, Hagg has been a healthy scratch at times, so he's not likely to reach the 250-hit plateau again. What's worse, though, is the fact Hagg isn't spending much time in the penalty box or scoring. He had five goals, 20 points and 63 PIM in 82 games last season.
