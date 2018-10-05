Flyers' Robert Hagg: Stuffs stat sheet on Opening Night
Hagg had a goal and an assist to go with three shots, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vegas.
Despite skating just 16:51, it seemed like Hagg was everywhere in this one. The 23-year-old blueliner recorded just nine points in 70 games last season, so he'll have to replicate these results a few more times before earning serious consideration outside the deepest of formats.
