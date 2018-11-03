Flyers' Robert Hagg: Surging in plus-minus
Hagg has one goal, two points and a plus-5 rating in the last two games. He has three goals and seven points with a plus-4 rating, 43 hits and 20 blocks in 13 games this season.
His three goals already match his total from last season and with his surge in the plus/minus, Hagg's back in the positive and only one shy of his plus-5 rating from 2017-18. Hagg isn't going to continue his 13.0 shooting percentage, but it's still great to see him scoring more often in his second full season. And as usual, he's a valuable contributor in the hits and blocks categories.
