Head coach Alain Vigneault said Thursday that Hagg (shoulder) is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks.

Hagg left Wednesday's loss to the Rangers after logging just 6:12 of ice time. He was subsequently placed on injured reserve and will presumably be out until April at the earliest. Hagg was rotating in the lineup with Erik Gustafsson, Nate Prosser and Shayne Gostisbehere. The latter trio will garner more stability from Hagg's absence.