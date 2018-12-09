Hagg was ejected from Sunday's game against the Jets after receiving a major penalty for checking from behind and a corresponding game misconduct call, Flyerdelphia reports.

Hagg drove Jets forward Kyle Connor headfirst into the boards in the waning moments of the second period, which caused Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien to retaliate and pick up a game misconduct penalty of his own -- on top of a roughing minor for going after Hagg, who finishes with two hits, two blocks and 15 PIM over 11:57 of ice time.