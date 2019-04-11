Hagg recorded five goals and 20 points with 63 PIM, 258 hits and 158 blocks during 82 games in 2018-19.

All of those marks were career highs for Hagg. He also posted a minus-3 rating and 86 shots on net. Hagg will always be best at providing owners hits and blocks, but still only 24 years old, he could continue to see his offensive numbers blossom in the coming years.