Flyers' Robert Hagg: Turns in nice season
Hagg recorded five goals and 20 points with 63 PIM, 258 hits and 158 blocks during 82 games in 2018-19.
All of those marks were career highs for Hagg. He also posted a minus-3 rating and 86 shots on net. Hagg will always be best at providing owners hits and blocks, but still only 24 years old, he could continue to see his offensive numbers blossom in the coming years.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...