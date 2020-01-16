Flyers' Robert Hagg: Unusually strong offense lately
Hagg notched an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
With the helper, Hagg has points in four of his last five games. The Swede is at just seven points and 82 hits in 28 appearances this season overall, so the recent hot streak is a bit unprecedented. Expect Hagg to remain a strong physical force, but the offense will likely fade away soon.
