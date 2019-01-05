Flyers' Robert Hagg: Worth adding in deep leagues
Hagg has a goal with three points, a minus-4 rating and 19 PIM in the last 16 games since the start of December.
Obviously, that's not the plus/minus owners would like to see, but Hagg has been a solid fantasy contributor otherwise. Through 40 games, he already has more goals, points and PIM than a season ago, and despite the recent struggles, Hagg possesses a plus-5 rating. If he stays healthy, Hagg is also on pace to surpass his 2017-18 totals in the blocks and hits departments. He has 130 hits and 65 blocks this season, as he's first and second, respectively, on the Flyers in each category.
