Flyers' Robert Hagg: Wrongfully serves double minor
Hagg scored and posted four PIM with five hits in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.
For the second time since the All-Star break, an official called Hagg for a phantom high-sticking double minor. In both cases, the opposition got hit in the face with a teammate's stick, but Hagg went to the box. The 24-year-old received his revenge Saturday by scoring an ugly goal off the boards following his penalty. He has five goals and 19 points with 61 PIM and 236 hits in 75 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...