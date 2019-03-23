Hagg scored and posted four PIM with five hits in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

For the second time since the All-Star break, an official called Hagg for a phantom high-sticking double minor. In both cases, the opposition got hit in the face with a teammate's stick, but Hagg went to the box. The 24-year-old received his revenge Saturday by scoring an ugly goal off the boards following his penalty. He has five goals and 19 points with 61 PIM and 236 hits in 75 games.