Flyers' Rodrigo Abols: Dealing with fractured ankle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abols' injury is a fractured right ankle, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports Wednesday.
Abols could still return in time for the last month of the regular season, though that may depend on how the Flyers are performing at the time. In any case, the 30-year-old is likely to be out at least two months. He is on injured reserve and could be transferred to long-term injured reserve if the Flyers get into a cap crunch.
