Abols scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

The 29-year-old forward struggled to get into the lineup early in the year, but he's played in 12 of the Flyers' last 13 games. Abols is still firmly in a fourth-line role, and that group has been virtually invisible on offense for Philadelphia so far. Abols is at one goal, 16 shots on net, 14 hits, five blocked shots, five PIM and a minus-3 rating over 14 appearances. While his production won't jump off the page, the ongoing struggles of enforcer Nicolas Deslauriers and youngster Nikita Grebenkin should be enough to keep Abols in the lineup, especially since he can play center.