Abols (lower body) has been replaced on the Latvian Olympic team by Rihards Bukarts, the Latvian Ice Hockey Federation announced Monday, which suggests that Abols isn't expected to be healthy before the Winter Games.

Philadelphia put Abols on injured reserve Sunday and recalled Lane Pederson from AHL Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move. Abols has three goals, 10 points, 22 PIM and 49 hits in 42 appearances in 2025-26. While it seems the 30-year-old will miss the Olympics, he should resume serving in a bottom-six capacity for Philadelphia once he's healthy.