Abols (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

In a corresponding move, Philadelphia recalled Lane Pederson from AHL Lehigh Valley. Abols sustained the injury in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers. He will be out for at least the next three games, beginning with Monday's matchup against Vegas, but an exact timeline for his return is unclear. Abols has chipped in three goals, 10 points, 43 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 49 hits through 42 outings this season.