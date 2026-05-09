Flyers' Rodrigo Abols: Not close to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abols (ankle) isn't close to being an option for a return to the lineup. according to Jonathan Bailey of The Hockey News on Saturday.
Abols sported a non-contact jersey during Saturday's morning skate, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The 30-year-old Abols remains on injured reserve and hasn't played since Jan. 17 against the Rangers.
More News
-
Flyers' Rodrigo Abols: Dealing with fractured ankle•
-
Flyers' Rodrigo Abols: Facing long-term absence•
-
Flyers' Rodrigo Abols: Likely out until after Olympics•
-
Flyers' Rodrigo Abols: Moves to IR•
-
Flyers' Rodrigo Abols: Not returning Saturday•
-
Flyers' Rodrigo Abols: Sweet deflection for rare goal•