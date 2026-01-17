Flyers' Rodrigo Abols: Not returning Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abols suffered a lower-body injury in the first period versus the Rangers on Saturday and will not return.
Abols was injured during his second shift of the game, managing to only play 1:19. Abols has three goals and 10 points in 42 games this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.
