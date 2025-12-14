Abols logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Abols ended a 10-game point drought with the helper. The 29-year-old is currently centering the Flyers' fourth line with Carl Grundstrom and Garnet Hathaway, which has arguably been the most productive iteration of that unit this season. Abols has just two points with 22 shots on net, 29 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 25 appearances, so it's unlikely he'll score enough to help fantasy managers.