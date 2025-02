Abols was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Abols heads back to the AHL after producing two points across his first nine appearances. It's unclear if he'll be back with the big club after the 4 Nations Face-Off, which may depend on the statuses of Ryan Poehling (upper body) and Owen Tippett (upper body). The Flyers' next game is Feb. 22 versus the Oilers.