Abols scored a goal Thursday in a 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Abols deflected a Cam York slap shot early in the second frame; it was his second goal of the season. It was his first goal in 12 games (five assists). The 30-year-old fourth-line center has three goals, seven assists and 43 shots in 41 games. There's limited fantasy value in his profile.