Attard was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Attard has spent all season in the AHL, where he had 10 goals and 25 points in 46 games. He will replace Jamie Drysdale (upper body) -- who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday -- on the roster. Attard has 17 NHL games under his belt, playing 15 times in the 2021-22 season and twice last year. He will likely be the seventh defenseman, although he could play if the Flyers use Egor Zamula up front.