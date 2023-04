Attard was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Attard could be in the mix to make his season debut against the Blues on Tuesday if Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) remains out of the lineup. With the Phantoms this year, the 24-year-old Attard has racked up 11 goals and 19 helpers in 64 contests, showing the offensive upside that saw him selected in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft. The final spot on the blue line Tuesday will likely come down to Attard or Justin Braun.