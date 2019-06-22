Flyers' Ronnie Attard: USHL legend joins Flyers

Attard was drafted 72nd overall by the Flyers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A 6-foot-3, 207-pound behemoth, Attard is coming off a season in which he set a new USHL record for most goals in a season by a defenseman with 30. He also led all defensemen in points (64), led the league in plus/minus (plus-46) and was named USHL Defenseman of the Year and Player of the Year. Attard did everything you could possibly ask this season and then some, but he's already 20 years of age and is yet to play a single game of collegiate hockey. Because of his age, Attard will have to adjust to his new role at Western Michigan Unversity this fall quicker than most incoming freshman. If even half of what Attard displayed this past year for Tri-City carries over, however, Philadelphia likely has an NHL regular on its hands in Round 3.