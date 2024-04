Attard was moved to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Attard registered two assists in 12 appearances with the Flyers this year. He also has appeared in 46 outings with Lehigh Valley, collecting 10 goals and 25 points in that span. The 25-year-old might not be able to make the 2024-25 NHL roster out of training camp, but even if he falls short of that mark, Attard is likely to see time with the Flyers at various points during the campaign as an injury replacement.