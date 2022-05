Ellis is dealing with a pelvic injury and is not expected to need surgery this offseason, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Ellis attempted to return to game action too early on Nov. 13 after missing the previous nine games and aggravated the injury, ending his season early. He scored five points in four games, including a pair of power-play assists. Barring any setbacks, Ellis is expecting to return in time for next season's training camp.