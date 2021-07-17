Ellis was traded by Nashville to Philadelphia in exchange for Philippe Myers and Nolan Patrick on Saturday. Patrick was subsequently traded to Vegas in exchange for Cody Glass, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Flyers were in desperate need of a top-pairing defenseman, and they've acquired just that in Ellis. The 30-year-old blueliner has been excellent for the Predators over the past five seasons, posting 45 goals, 167 points, 588 shots, 231 hits, 534 shots and a plus-81 rating while averaging 23:46 of ice time in 281 appearances. He'll get a boat load of ice time at even strength with Philadelphia and should also be a strong contributor on one of the team's power-play units.