Hartman (illness) is expected to play Sunday against the Penguins, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

The fiery utility winger was a late scratch for Friday's game against the Buds, but Flyers coach Scott Gordon confirmed that he plans to have Hartman at his disposal against the Pens. Assuming he does play, Hartman could see additional ice time in the event that superstar Claude Giroux misses the game with an illness of his own -- he's a game-time call.