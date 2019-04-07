Flyers' Ryan Hartman: Finishes 18-19 with game misconduct
Hartman posted 14 PIM during the season finale loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.
The 24-year-old received a game misconduct about halfway through the second period. That ensured Hartman posted his third straight season with at least 70 PIM. During 2018-19, he posted 12 goals, 26 points and 74 PIM in 83 games with the Predators and Flyers (Hartman picked up an additional game because of the trade).
More News
-
Flyers' Ryan Hartman: Not producing offensively•
-
Flyers' Ryan Hartman: Returns from illness•
-
Flyers' Ryan Hartman: Apparently fit to play Sunday•
-
Flyers' Ryan Hartman: Last-second scratch•
-
Flyers' Ryan Hartman: Scores first goal with Flyers•
-
Flyers' Ryan Hartman: Makes quick impression on new club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...