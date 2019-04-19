Hartman posted 12 goals and 26 points with 74 PIM and 145 shots on net in 83 games this season.

Thanks to good timing with the trade between the Predators and Flyers, Hartman managed to play 83 games this season. Hartman averaged about 0.31 points per game with each team but posted a significantly worse plus-minus with the Flyers (minus-6 versus plus-7). He also racked up more PIM with Philadelphia, recording 30 PIM in just 19 games. Hartman will be a restricted free agent this offseason.