Hartman posted 14 PIM during the season finale loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

The 24-year-old received a game misconduct about halfway through the second period. That ensured Hartman posted his third straight season with at least 70 PIM. During 2018-19, he posted 12 goals, 26 points and 74 PIM in 83 games with the Predators and Flyers (Hartman picked up an additional game because of the trade).