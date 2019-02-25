Flyers' Ryan Hartman: Headed to Philadelphia
Hartman was acquired by the Flyers, along with a conditional draft pick in 2020, in exchange for Wayne Simmonds on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Following consecutive 31-point campaigns, Hartman has produced 20 points in 64 games with Nashville this season. The draft pick is a fourth rounder in 2020 but converts to a third if Nashville advances to the second round in this year's playoffs. While Hartman is not the same player as Simmonds, he will bring a ton of toughness to the Flyers' lineup, something the Philly faithful will never have enough of.
