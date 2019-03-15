Flyers' Ryan Hartman: Last-second scratch
Hartman (illness) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Maple Leafs.
Without Hartman, the Flyers will only have 11 healthy forwards at their disposal for Friday's contest, so it appears as though they'll be forced to roll with an extra defenseman against Toronto. Hartman will hope to recover in time for Sunday's matchup with the Penguins.
