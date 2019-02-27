Hartman didn't score a point in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres but did supply four shots, four hits, four PIM and two blocked shots.

He couldn't have picked a better way to introduce himself to the hometown crowd in Philadelphia, laying out Buffalo rookie Rasmus Dahlin with a huge open-ice hit on his first shift with his new team. Hartman isn't a big scoring threat with 10 goals and 20 points through 65 games, but his physical edge should fit right in on a scrappy Flyers squad trying to claw its way into the playoff picture.