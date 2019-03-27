Flyers' Ryan Hartman: Not producing offensively
Hartman has one goal and four points with 14 PIM in 13 games with the Flyers.
With the Predators, Hartman was experiencing a decent offensive season for a fourth-liner with 10 goals and 20 points in 64 games, but since the trade, he hasn't produced. The biggest difference is in his shooting percentage, which in Philadelphia is about half of what it was with the Predators. At least Hartman has continued to rack up PIM, hits and blocks. He has 11 goals, 24 points, 58 PIM, 94 hits and 33 blocks in 64 games this season.
