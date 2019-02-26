Flyers' Ryan Hartman: Ready to rock new threads
Hartman will make his Flyers debut Tuesday evening against the Sabres, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
The Predators sent Hartman and a conditional 2020 draft pick to the Flyers in exchange for Wayne Simmonds by Monday's trade deadline. Hartman -- whose career began in Chicago with the Blackhawks drafting him 30th overall in 2013 -- figures to provide his new club with plenty of grit, but he's also known for his versatility and knack for pulling through in the clutch. This season, he added 10 goals and just as many assists through 64 games with the Preds leading up to the trade.
