Flyers' Ryan Hartman: Returns from illness
Hartman (illness) registered two hits and two shots in only 6:04 in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win against the Penguins.
The Flyers used their fourth line sparingly in the close contest, leading to Hartman getting very limited minutes in his return. The depth winger remains at 23 points in 72 games between the Flyers and Predators this season, and will likely see more minute Tuesday versus the Canadiens.
